Canva unites artistic prowess of history from Christopher Columbus to Wright Brothers

Delhi: Canva launched a set of 12 short ad-films as part of its ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ campaign in India.

‘Hysterical Historical Café’ showcases a setting in which historical figures grapple with modern-day challenges, all while showcasing the possibilities of Canva.

Set in an offbeat café where different eras and civilizations converge, the ‘Hysterical Historical Café’ features interactions between characters from varying historical timelines. From Christopher Columbus hurriedly editing photos using Magic Eraser, the Wright Brothers improvising a presentation using Magic Design, to a knight bringing his ‘metalhead’ business idea to life with Magic Media; each ad-film highlights Canva’s tools.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the ‘Hysterical Historical Café’, a set of quick-witted ad-films that perfectly encapsulate Canva’s commitment to simplifying visual communication and making it more accessible,” said Chandrika Deb, Growth and Marketing Lead for Canva India. “By blending humor with practicality, our goal is to highlight Canva’s many use-cases as a versatile visual communications platform empowering everyone from individuals to small and large enterprises in India to unleash their creativity. As a part of our ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ campaign, we aim to connect with over 100 million active internet users and build deeper resonance for Canva in the Indian market.”

Manav Parekh, Senior Vice-President and Executive Creative Director, Only Much Louder, said, “Working on Canva has been a wild creative ride for all of us at Only Much Louder. Our unique ‘Brands As Creators’ framework is all about turning brands into storytellers that can truly entertain in order to connect with audiences. With a sharp comedy writer like Manaswi Mohata on board, we knew we could push the envelope. When we set out to show how Canva makes design accessible to everyone, we figured, why limit "everyone" to just us everyday humans? Why not dinosaurs, mammoths, queens, Nobel Prize winners, and even our prehistoric ancestors? The fun was in exaggerating not just with words, but with over-the-top setups. Honestly, we couldn’t have pulled it off without the trust and conviction of our incredible partners at Canva who didn’t just tolerate our craziness, but encouraged us to go even wilder!"