Canon India celebrates photography day by urging to #CaptureWithCare

Delhi: To commemorate World Photography Day, Canon India has launched the '#CaptureWithCare' digital campaign, an effort aimed at reminding photographers that safety should always come first.

Through this campaign, Canon India aims to educate the community on the importance of responsible practices.

The #CaptureWithCare campaign was devised and rolled out in two stages. The first phase featured teaser posts on Canon India’s social media handles with one-liners, aimed at creating buzz and drawing attention to the campaign.

For the second phase, a video was released on World Photography Day across social media platforms highlighting the contrast between the beauty of photography and the potential dangers of unsafe practices.

The video, anchored by the message #CapturewithCare, aims to convey that photography should be a celebration of life, not a cause for mourning.