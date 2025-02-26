Can Webchutney, Catch Spices turn laughter into leads with Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav?

New Delhi: Dentsu Creative Webchutney and Catch Spices, from the house of DS SpiceCo (a part of the DS Group), have launched a new edition of the brand’s ‘Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota’ campaign.

The campaign stars Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav and aims to combine humour and spices. The multi-film campaign aims to generate leads through TV, digital, print, outdoor, ambient, and point-of-sale activations. The campaign has been placed in shows like Laughter Chef and MasterChef.

Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, Spices Division, DS Group said, “These campaigns aim to resonate with our consumers by showcasing the unique role of Catch spices in elevating everyday meals and creating memorable moments. We believe the humour and relatability of these stories will effectively communicate the brand’s message and drive consumer engagement. Catch Salt and Spices from DS Group, has renewed the engagement with Akshay Kumar with these campaigns and we look forward to a long and fruitful association.”

Akshay Kumar added, “The philosophy of ‘Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota’ deeply resonates with me. Food, for us Indians, is an expression of love and celebration and the Catch brand understands it very well. I’m excited to be a part of this fun campaign that celebrates this unique connection and should resonate with the viewers.”

Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative Webchutney commented, “Our films highlight how food becomes a source of joy, warmth, and togetherness. With Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav, we’ve brought this idea to life with humour and heart. Their chemistry showcases how Catch Spices elevate everyday meals into moments of celebration, transforming flavors into emotions and connections.”

Ujjwal Anand, Managing Partner, North, Dentsu Creative Webchutney said, “Catch is a progressive brand that has been strengthening its position in the market year on year. We're confident that this campaign will not only drive brand affinity but also spark meaningful conversations around the role food plays in consumer’s lives.”

The films: