Can Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund turn ‘Khayali Pulao’ into reality?

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has launched a new campaign Sabse Important Plan (SIP) aimed at emphasising the significance of starting a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

The ad films aim to depict the importance of investment plans to fulfil goals and ambitions.

The first ad shows Mr Saini, a regular office goer dreaming about opening a chain of café in “Khayali Pulao” style while the other shows Simran, a working professional dreaming about travelling the world in “Hawai Baatein” style.

However, in both cases, it dawns on them that they haven’t done the Sabse Important Plan for their dreams to come true.

A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, "The current investor education campaign emphasises that investors should start their Sabse Important Plan (SIP) to make their dreams into reality. It appeals to the millennials seeking stable, reliable and long-term investment solutions to achieve major life goals like starting their own business, travel, homeownership, children’s education and a comfortable retirement along with it."

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) was incorporated in the year 1994. Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc are the promoters and major shareholders of the Company. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a registered trust under the Ind n Trusts Act, 1882.

Watch the campaign here: