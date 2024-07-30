Campus encourages women’s personal styles, cheering 'You Go Girl'

New Delhi: Campus Activewear unveiled its latest brand campaign ‘You Go Girl’ featuring Sonam Bajwa. The campaign aims to encourage women to embrace their personal style and take charge of their fashion journey.

The campaign begins with the sentiment, “Log toh kehte rahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna, don’t stop for the world, do your thing….you go girl!”

Speaking of the campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, CMO, Campus Activewear, said, “Campus is on a mission to transform the way women perceive footwear in India. By combining Sonam Bajwa's vibrant personality with our women’s sneaker collection, we aim to empower women and encourage them to embrace their individuality and stride confidently in stylish yet comfortable footwear. The essence of the 'You GO Girl' campaign lies in motivating women to let go of unnecessary worries and focus on feeling confident and empowered in every step they take. This initiative marks a significant cultural shift in the realm of fashion, making it more inclusive, accessible, and enjoyable for women across the country.”

Speaking about the association and the campaign, Bajwa said, “Gone are the days when women’s footwear was limited to traditional collections. Today, sneakers have become an essential accessory in every woman's closet, suitable for any theme and occasion. The 'You Go Girl' campaign aims to further strengthen the fast-changing fashion narrative and motivate women to make their own fashion choices. I am glad to be a part of this campaign, empowering women to embrace their bold fashion statements. Fashion that defines you; style that brings out your authenticity and unique-self.”