Cadbury Silk’s latest campaign shows why love is human, not AI-generated

New Delhi: Mondelez India has rolled out the 2026 edition of Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk’s Valentine’s Day platform, ‘Say It With Silk’, continuing a campaign that has been associated with expressions of affection over several years.

This year’s iteration reflects changing ways in which people communicate emotions, particularly as digital tools and artificial intelligence increasingly shape everyday interactions. Through the ‘Say It With Silk’ platform, the brand revisits the idea of moving beyond words to express feelings in more personal and tangible ways.

Central to the campaign is a new digital film that explores romance in an AI-driven context. The film contrasts algorithm-generated responses with human emotion, highlighting the limitations of technology in conveying feeling. Through its narrative, the film reiterates that while AI can assist communication, emotional intent and effort remain distinctly human.

Speaking about the campaign, Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Say It With Silk has always been a powerful platform for helping people express their feelings in meaningful ways, and we’re excited to continue this journey in 2026. In a world where technology is increasingly shaping how we communicate, this year’s film reflects on what makes love truly human - emotion, intent, and effort. Alongside this, our refreshed Valentine’s packs and a strong 360-degree presence across music, content, influencers, and retail are designed to help people turn their feelings into thoughtful gestures. Because when it comes to love, what matters most is not just what you say, but how you say it.”

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, said, “This is a very special film in the journey of Silk because of the strong point of view it comes with. Most of our earlier work on Silk has been about expressing one’s feelings, but as we dug deeper into the behaviour of young couples, we discovered that their dependence on AI to act or express themselves is tremendous. This even extends to when they’re in love, robbing them from experiencing the impulse and spontaneity of romance. This film showcases all the things about love that AI could never think of. Why? Because AI has never been in love. Written insightfully by Akshay Seth and directed poetically by Bob from Good Morning Films, we hope young love enjoys watching this as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Shekhar Banerjee, President, Client Solutions, South Asia at WPP Media, added, “While technology and AI continue to shape how we communicate, expressing real emotion, especially love, ultimately takes human courage and feeling. We feel, a bar of Cadbury Silk with its Heart Pop says it best. Our idea was to further amplify this expression of love with music and voices that Gen Z deeply connects with, to help them say what they often struggle to put into words. By integrating Silk into cultural moments, shared experiences, and music, we aim to make expressions of love feel more authentic and not AI-generated.”

Alongside the film, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has introduced refreshed Valentine’s Day packaging featuring the brand’s signature gold and purple colour palette. The updated packs are positioned as a gifting option intended to function as a physical expression of affection.

The campaign is supported by a 360-degree rollout that includes music integrations, content collaborations, influencer-led activity, and outdoor and in-store visibility across traditional trade, modern trade and quick commerce platforms. The Valentine’s Day 2026 range includes the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk bar, its variants, and the Silk Desserts portfolio, available in multiple pack sizes.

