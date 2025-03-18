Cadbury Gems’ new ad film showcases explosion of colours in outer space

New Delhi: True to the brand’s spirit of masti, the Cadbury Gems’ new film brings together an explosion of colours and the magic of outer space to create a delightful experience for kids while echoing the brand tagline “Jitney Colours Utni Masti.”

This time, Cadbury Gems takes the fun beyond Earth, into the limitless wonders of outer space, where an unexpected yet exciting adventure unfolds.

The campaign is set to be launched across television, digital platforms, and social media, ensuring that the fun reaches every corner of the country.

Experience a colourful adventure like never before—because when it comes to Cadbury Gems, the masti is truly out of this world!

Nitin Saini, Vice-President - Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Gems is an iconic brand that has sparked spontaneous masti with its colourful world for over 5 decades now. Inspired by childlike curiosity and imagination, our new campaign manifests the brand’s purpose beautifully by depicting the colourful Gems buttons in the wonder-filled cosmos. We hope our consumers love it as much as we loved creating it.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “We are very excited to launch a fun new campaign for Cadbury Gems. This brand stands for an abundance of colours and masti, and the film delivers on all of that and more. Kids everywhere love outer space and all the colourful wonders that it holds. We’ve just brought those curiosities to life with a visual spectacle. The film will definitely strike a chord in the kids’ hearts and has the potential to become one of the most memorable chocolate ads in modern times.”

The ad film: