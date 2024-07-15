Cadbury Fuse reminds to not let hunger get in the way of life’s moments

New Delhi: Cadbury Fuse, the countline brand by Mondelez India, launched its latest campaign “Bhookhe Pet Na Ho Payega” with a captivating film "Fuse Doli.”

The campaign aims to emphasise that hunger should never stand in the way of one's ability to shine and make a significant impact. It captures this sentiment by showcasing how a quick and satisfying snack can empower individuals to perform their best, in any situation.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President Marketing, Mondelez India, said, "Nourishing a tradition of combining goodness with an irresistible taste, Cadbury Fuse has been a steadfast companion for satisfying those little hunger pangs on-the-go. Our latest TVC campaign portrays how choosing Cadbury Fuse ensures you're always fully present and takes a humorous spin on India’s cultural belief: 'Pehle pet pooja, baaki kaam duja.”

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, added, “Fuse has always been about exploring different insights around hunger. This film taps into a very cool insight - Bhooke Pet Na Ho Paayega. The story endearingly exaggerates this by showing a young guy dragging a Doli procession into a supermarket to satisfy his hunger. The humour in the story is brought to life beautifully by the director, Abhinav Pratiman, Early Man Films. If exaggerations have their roots in an undeniable truth, they end up making the point very well. According to us, this film does that. The little touches in the detailing of the screenplay will make it watchable again and again. The ECD, Ram Hariharan and his team have conceived this campaign and we hope people enjoy it as much as we do.”

The campaign is helmed by a TVC which features a playful scenario where, amidst a sister's wedding procession, a hungry brother breaks away to grab a Cadbury Fuse from a nearby supermarket. His unexpected snack break surprises the family but underscores the message: "Bhookhe Pet Na Ho paayega.”