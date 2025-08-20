Cadbury Dairy Milk introduces Learners’ Pack to celebrate India’s languages

New Delhi: Cadbury Dairy Milk has introduced the ‘Learners’ Pack’ as an extension of its previous campaign “New Neighbour | Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye,” which drew over a billion impressions. The pack is designed to highlight India’s linguistic diversity and encourage simple acts of connection through language.

The Learners’ Pack features everyday words from nine Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Punjabi, alongside English translations. It is intended to foster curiosity, empathy, and engagement by allowing people to interact with another’s language and culture through small gestures.

“India is home to an incredible spectrum of languages but sometimes the lack of awareness of the same can lead to distances between people,” said Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India.

He added, “With the Learners’ Pack, Cadbury Dairy Milk is taking a fresh step toward turning those differences into moments of connection. Whether it’s a new neighbour, a colleague, or a stranger, learning just a word or two in another language can spark genuine warmth and foster belonging.”

The initiative builds on the success of Cadbury’s earlier campaign, which celebrated linguistic inclusion and highlighted the impact of small human gestures. Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “As a follow-up to our ongoing campaign on showing acceptance to those around us, we wanted to take the thought a step further. We strongly believe that language has the power to express acceptance and bring people closer. We turned the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging into the Learners’ Pack, a platform that gently nudges people to learn a few words in other languages, make a small gesture, and show someone they’re truly accepted.”

The Learners’ Pack is available in select markets for a limited period and encourages people to explore language as a medium for empathy, cultural appreciation, and connection.

Watch the campaign films: