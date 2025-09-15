Cadbury Dairy Milk adds a milky twist with MILKINIS

New Delhi: Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched a new product, Cadbury Dairy Milk MILKINIS, adding a milk crème-filled centre to its traditional chocolate. The offering comes in a chocolate bar format available in two pack sizes, a 17g single bar and a 34g twin-bar pack.

Speaking about the launch, Nitin Saini, Vice President-Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “With Cadbury Dairy Milk MILKINIS, we’re introducing a new way to enjoy the chocolate Indians know and love. This unique milk crème filled format is designed to delight with a playful, shareable treat that speaks to today’s evolving snacking habits. It’s more than a product innovation; it’s the beginning of an exciting new platform for Cadbury Dairy Milk in India.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, added, “MILKINIS offers a creamy, dreamy milk crème, enveloped by our beloved Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. It brings a fresh, imaginative twist to the Cadbury Dairy Milk family. For its launch, we've created a playful new world where imagination meets reality, inviting everyone to rediscover the simple pleasure of a truly delicious treat for all ages.”

The launch will be accompanied by campaigns across television, digital media, influencer collaborations, and social storytelling to introduce MILKINIS to a wider audience.

Watch the campaign films: