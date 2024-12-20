Cadbury Bournville inspires us to live fully in the moment through new ad film

New Delhi: Cadbury Bournville is inviting people to rediscover the beauty of savouring the moment.

With its latest campaign, “Don’t Rush It,” Mondelez India has brought to life a message of embracing and relishing the present, encouraging consumers to pause and truly experience the delectable notes of the rich Bournville and rediscover the beauty of savouring life’s finer details.

At the heart of this campaign lies Cadbury Bournville's intense dark chocolate.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President, Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “With Cadbury Bournville, we believe that life’s most meaningful indulgences aren’t meant to be rushed. In a world where everything moves at a relentless pace, we want to inspire people to take a moment, be present, and truly savour the richness of their moments. This sits well with today’s discerning consumers who are looking to build a quality and balanced life. Thus, with our new campaign, Don’t Rush It, we’re turning Bournville into an enabler of slow-down moments and encouraging consumers to experience a deeper connection with themselves—one pip at a time. After all, the most memorable moments are the ones that are unrushed.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, added, “When you think of some of the most unique and witty advertising, Bournville definitely features at the top. We wanted to take it a notch up with this new campaign while maintaining the premium, international imagery that Bournville is known for. We wanted Bournville to make Dark chocolate desirable in India, which is predominantly a milk chocolate market. The film is a perfect mix of a high-octane thriller with a humorous twist that dramatises the fact that Bournville’s Intense taste is best savoured bit by bit and therefore can’t be rushed.

The ad film: