Bumrah fronts 15-minute laundry shift in Surf Excel campaign

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced the launch of Surf Excel Matic Express, a new detergent designed for fast-paced urban lifestyles. Developed through a combination of laundry detergent expertise, robotics, and artificial intelligence, the product is designed to clean effectively in washing cycles as short as 15 minutes.

The company has partnered with Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to represent the campaign. According to HUL, Bumrah’s association was chosen to mirror the product’s emphasis on speed, precision, and consistency.

“Expert Clean, now Express” is the campaign’s central theme, rolled out across TV and digital platforms. The detergent is being introduced in two variants: a Blue version for Express Clean with 2X Freshness Action, and a Pink version for Express Clean with 2X Care Action.

In the new campaign film, Bumrah is featured portraying the brand message, reflecting traits attributed to the product such as reliability and high performance under pressure.

Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Home Care at HUL, said, “By harnessing people’s enthusiasm for short cycles for everyday stains, we’re opening the potential for a new category of short cycle products within laundry. We’ve overcome a real technical challenge to offer outstanding performance even in the shortest timeframe and the difficult washing conditions of the short cycle.

Not only is this about delivering an unmissably superior laundry experience but reducing environmental impact by encouraging the use of shorter, energy-saving cycles. This breakthrough in fast-acting cleaning will come to consumers in India as Surf Excel Matic Express, one of HUL’s Power Brands. that brings in bigger and better innovations.”

The company says the detergent was tested for issues associated with short wash cycles, including stain and odour removal, freshness, and fabric care. The formulation is powered by HUL’s proprietary Pro-S Technology, said to activate quickly at the start of a cycle and perform effectively even under challenging wash conditions.

Whirlpool India Vice President, Marketing, Nakul Tewari, said the product complements trends in fast and efficient household solutions. “This product is a game-changer for both washing machine manufacturers and consumers. Today, convenience and time-saving solutions are what everyone is chasing. We've seen groceries delivered in ten minutes, so why not clean your laundry in just minutes? Surf Excel Matic Express is making that possible, perfectly complementing modern washing machines and fast lifestyles.”

He further noted, “At Whirlpool, our washing machines are designed to deliver the best cleaning performance in the shortest possible time. Our fully automatic top load and front load washing machine ranges are equipped with programs like Express Wash, while delivering up to 100 tough stain removal claims. With such new innovative products in the detergent space, both machine manufacturers and users benefit from it.”

