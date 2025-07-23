Bullet launches in India with 34 one-minute stories across seven languages

New Delhi: Bullet, a micro drama app designed for mobile viewing, has launched in India with a brand campaign titled ‘Har Minute Mazedaar’ and an initial catalogue of 34 vertical-format dramas in seven Indian languages. The platform is now available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and through app-in-app integration on ZEE5.

Developed for a mobile-first audience, Bullet’s content strategy focuses on cinematic, one-minute episodes that prioritise storytelling over scrolling. The launch features micro dramas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Malayalam and Marathi, with the platform positioning itself as an alternative to the short-form content typical of social feeds.

“Bullet is set to redefine how stories are told and consumed. We’ve crafted a platform where every minute is a burst of emotion, drama, and connection, tailored to India’s vibrant diversity,” said Azim Lalani, Co-Founder of Bullet.

The app’s entry into the market is supported by a brand film that opens in a stylised world of passive scrolling, featuring characters such as a bride, trainer and father stuck in emotionless loops, until a jolt disrupts the monotony. A bus halts in front of a giant mobile screen and Bullet enters with a burst of colour and cinematic energy, suggesting a shift in how mobile stories might be consumed.

“Our brand film ‘Har Minute Mazedaar’ is a bold declaration that we’re here to break the monotony of scrolling with stories that grip you instantly,” Lalani added.

Saurabh Kushwah, Co-Founder of Bullet, said the platform’s collaboration with ZEE5 would support wider distribution and access. “Partnering with ZEE5 has allowed us to bring vertical cinematic storytelling to every corner of India in languages that resonate deeply with audiences. Bullet is about making every moment count, and our launch campaign captures that energy perfectly,” he said.

Bullet also includes an in-app wallet system powered by virtual coins. Users can earn or purchase these coins to unlock premium episodes, access fan clubs, and explore additional content. Coins are available via daily log-ins, referrals, ad viewing or UPI transactions, and are stored within the app’s closed ecosystem.

Users accessing Bullet through ZEE5 will receive 100 bonus coins, which unlock the platform’s full content library upon login.

Watch the campaign films: