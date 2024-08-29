BSH promises to ‘Care #LikeABosch’ for delicates, denims and everyday clothes

New Delhi: BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, has unveiled its latest campaign for the newly launched Bosch 9 and 10 kg Front Loading washing machines.

The campaign spotlights the thought of ‘Care #LikeABosch.’

The film aims to creatively showcase how one Bosch washing machine can handle the laundry needs of the entire family—from delicate silks and sturdy denims to kids' messy play clothes. It aims to bring to life the machine's 60-liter drum, SoftCare Paddles, and Iron steam assist that tackle everything from spaghetti stains to muddy uniforms, all while keeping fabrics looking and feeling their best.

Pinaki Gupta, Head of Brand Marketing, BSH Home Appliances, commented on the campaign, saying, “Our new 9 & 10 kg front-load washing machines are engineered to deliver exceptional performance while offering the ultimate fabric care that Indian families deserve. These machines take the stress out of laundry, ensuring that every wash is gentle on your clothes, preserving their quality and longevity. We have crafted a fun and relatable film featuring family members of all ages, highlighting how Bosch washing machines seamlessly integrate into their daily life, becoming the trusted partner for your most cherished fabrics. Built with advanced German technology and a deep understanding of Indian fabrics, this ‘Made in India for India’ range reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”

Commenting on the campaign, Aadil Mehta, Partner, Ting Works LLP, stated, “We had an incredibly exciting time conceptualizing the campaign film for one of the most innovative washing machines from Bosch Home Appliances' lineup. By strengthening the brand proposition of 'Care for Your Entire Wardrobe', the campaign film underscores the importance of marrying technology with everyday living. Further, building on the key features of increased load capacity, SoftCare Paddles, and Iron Steam Assist, Ting Works harnessed the power of a fast-paced, visually engaging format to connect with consumers.”