Britannia’s print ad unlocks mixed-reality Harry Potter birthday experience

New Delhi: Britannia’s Pure Magic Choco Frames has been paired with a mixed-reality print ad to mark Harry Potter’s birthday on July 31, allowing fans to access a digital celebration by scanning the ad. Developed in partnership with immersive tech firm Xtendr, the campaign offers an interactive mobile experience without the need for app downloads.

A QR code featured in the print ad leads users to a virtual event comprising multiple zones, including a contest zone, themed photo opportunities, and a live-streamed birthday celebration featuring floating décor and interactive elements. The setup includes a dedicated product showcase and an optional WhatsApp reminder for early participants to return for the live event.

Siddharth Gupta, General Manager, Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “Harry Potter holds a special place in the hearts of fans across generations, much like Britannia does in Indian homes. We’ve all grown up watching Harry Potter movies and celebrating its important milestones, like Harry Potter’s birthday.

With Pure Magic Choco Frames, we’re bringing those memories alive in a way that’s immersive, interactive, and unforgettable. Fans will be able to experience Harry’s birthday party live, from right where they are. It’s another first from Britannia, and a beautiful fusion of nostalgia and innovation for fans who still believe in a little everyday magic.”

The technology behind the campaign includes spatial computing, particle systems, and a SLAM engine to render the experience directly in a mobile browser.

Anurag Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, Xtendr, said, “At Xtendr, we see the world as a Phygital playground, where immersive storytelling meets technology. Using Spatial Computing and AI, we craft hand-stitched brand experiences that live across realities.

With Britannia and the iconic Harry Potter franchise, we are proud to bring fans a first-of-its-kind celebration of Harry's Birthday right into their own living spaces that is walkable and an industry first ‘live streaming built into the Spatial experience’. We leveraged particle systems and real-world physics to recreate this magic in the next dimension.”

The Harry Potter-themed engagement builds on the earlier launch of Pure Magic Choco Frames, which feature biscuit designs inspired by the four Hogwarts houses, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.