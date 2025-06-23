Britannia’s full-page pride ad invites Parle Monaco to share the spotlight

New Delhi: Britannia Industries has launched a full front-page advertisement in The Times of India, inviting rival brand Parle Monaco to join it in a shared celebration of inclusion.

The rainbow-themed ad features a lineup of Britannia’s popular biscuit variants: Cashew, Butter, Pista Badam, Chocolate, and Fruit & Nut, with one slot left intentionally empty. In its place, a note reads, “Dear Parle Monaco, this space is all yours.”

Conceptualised by creative agency Enormous in partnership with The Humsafar Trust, the campaign aims to champion allyship, identity, and inclusion, pushing for broader acceptance of LGBTQIA+ narratives within mainstream brand communication.

Parle Products, the maker of Monaco, has yet to respond publicly to the invitation.

The campaign aligns with shifting consumer expectations: according to a 2024 Nielsen study, 73% of Indian consumers favour brands that take a clear stand on diversity and inclusion.

However, the campaign has also sparked debate on branding strategy and authenticity.

Alekhya Chakrabarty, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Unstop, shared the ad on LinkedIn, writing: “Britannia Industries prepping for Cannes Lions 2026 already. A bit forced. Good attempt, nevertheless.”

Brand strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan also weighed in on LinkedIn, offering a nuanced view of the risks involved, “Nice attempt by Britannia, in an effort to rope in Parle Monaco for a common cause! But Parle too has a Good Day equivalent in 20-20 that comes in butter and cashew flavours, like Good Day! From what I recall, Britannia doesn't have a Monaco equivalent, I think. So, Parle has more to lose in terms of perception, even though they may gain in terms of goodwill if they accept this overture.”

He compared the move to Burger King’s 2015 invitation to McDonald’s to collaborate on a “McWhopper” for World Peace Day, an idea McDonald’s rejected.

Srinivasan added that during his agency days, similar proposals to initiate friendly cross-brand messaging were often declined due to strict brand policies.

“Would Parle accept Britannia's offer? Let's see!” he concluded.