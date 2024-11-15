Britannia Pure Magic and The Womb launch Choco Stars with 12 different ads

New Delhi: When one thinks of a cream biscuit, they usually think of a sandwich biscuit, but today is different. Recently, Britannia introduced Britannia Pure Magic Choco Stars.

Unlike traditional sandwich biscuits, Britannia Pure Magic Choco Stars features an open-cream format, where the chocolate cream is embedded in a star-shaped cavity on the lower half of the cookie—without a top biscuit layer.

To announce the launch, Britannia Pure Magic Choco Stars launched an advertising campaign centred around the 12-star signs.

The heart of the campaign revolves around a series of 12 ads, each inspired by one of the star signs. This makes each star’s Choco Star moment relatable, memorable and shareworthy.

The campaign, which will run across multiple platforms, portrays how each zodiac personality enjoys their Choco Stars in a unique and playful way, reflecting their individual traits and preferences.

From an over-sensitive Piscean, generous Cancerian to a Royal Leo or Magnetic Scorpio, each ad will depict how individuals of each sign approach the act of eating a chocolate-filled Britannia Pure Magic Choco Star—whether it’s savouring the moment, devouring it in one bite, or making it a ritual.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer of Britannia, said, “We wanted to create a product that would break the mould of traditional cream biscuits, and Pure Magic Choco Stars is an exciting new format that brings an extra level of fun and enjoyment to every bite. As the newest addition to our Pure Magic brand, which continues to push the envelope with its innovative chocolate offerings, Choco Stars brings a fresh twist to the chocolate-bakery experience. Paired with our star sign-themed campaign, we hope to connect with consumers on a deeper level by tapping into the unique personalities and behaviours that make each of us who we are.”

According to Suyash Khabya, Chief Creative Officer, The Womb, “When thinking of interesting ways to eat Choco Stars, someone in the creative team said we can plan 100 interesting ways to eat it...but actually, on deep creative introspection, we figured there are only 12 ways to eat Choco Stars. Because there are only 12 star signs! Ta-da.

Each star sign eats Choco Stars according to their personality trait. We had great fun figuring the personality traits and matching them to the star signs. On another note, I am just wondering when was the last time a product was launched with 12 ads on the same day?!? Hats off to the team at Britannia for lapping up the idea on the first hearing itself.

Not just TV, we have a solid digital & social plan for this campaign. We will be targeting people on the basis of their star signs on Meta. And we are very confident that the idea inherently has virality embedded in it; it’s simple yet unignorable. And it will lead to sharing and conversations.”

TVCs - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWhGuuKHedutBSW7vxBkitqzdihDZH70k