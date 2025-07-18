Britannia Launches ‘A Bite of TN’ to Celebrate Tamil Nadu Day

New Delhi: Britannia Milk Bikis has launched a new campaign titled ‘A Bite of TN’ to coincide with Tamil Nadu Day, highlighting the everyday habit of how locals often bite around the flower borders and logo of its Milk Bikis Classic biscuit, a product sold exclusively in the state.

The campaign, developed by agency Talented, features print ads, a stop-motion film, and 80 billboards across 19 districts. The billboards, filtered by pincode, point to specific cultural sites and landmarks, acting as a visual curation of locations across Tamil Nadu. These include iconic references such as Thalaivar’s glasses and Madurai malli (jasmine), alongside nods to local sub-cultures, food spots and parks.

The print leg of the campaign includes 13 district-specific creatives described as “starter packs” to each city’s lesser-known spaces.

Commenting on the decision to take a deeply local approach, Siddharth Gupta, General Manager at Britannia, said, “Britannia Milk Bikis is part of Tamil Nadu’s traditions for generations, with close to 50% households consuming it every month during moments shared with their loved ones. We feel a deep sense of gratitude for the love Tamil Nadu has shown us, and ‘A Bite of TN’ is a small tribute to that bond. With this campaign, we are celebrating the cultural nuances that make Tamil Nadu so special, through the lens of a biscuit that’s loved and lived here. It’s our way of staying connected and further deepening our relationship with the people who’ve made Milk Bikis what it is today.”

Ria Sharma, Brand Strategy, and Aaliya Sheikh, Creative, at Talented added, “A Bite of TN’ is a campaign that only a brand that has grown up with a state can pull off. Along with our media partners, we plotted out over a hundred unique spots and used Google Maps to understand their proximity to our billboards. Each creative is unique and contextualised to the landmark it is located near. With every Milk Bikis and TN collaboration, we continue to push the boundaries of hyperlocal creativity every year.”

The film, directed by Ronak Chugh of Rooted Films, uses stop-motion animation to depict the state’s cultural references through bitten Milk Bikis biscuits. “What truly makes a place if not for its sights, sounds, scents, its people, and its spirit,” said Chugh. “That's why we celebrated Tamil Nadu, the state I was born and brought up in, with a stop-motion animation featuring bitten Milk Bikis and a vibrant folk+Kollywood+Gaana inspired song. Our favourite part? Playfully rhyming 'Dei' (an informal way to call a friend) with 'Tamil Nadu Day' in the lyrics, adding an extra layer of a relatable conversational touch.”

Watch the campaign films: