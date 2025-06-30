Britannia and Parle collaborate for pride month with 'Flavours of Equality' pack

New Delhi: To mark Pride Month 2025, Britannia Good Day released a limited-edition pack titled Flavours of Equality, developed in collaboration with Parle Monaco. The campaign was conceptualised by Enormous and carried forward in association with The Humsafar Trust.

The collaboration between two rival biscuit brands began with a front-page advertisement by Britannia in The Times of India. The layout featured a rainbow-themed design with an empty slot marked for Parle Monaco, along with the message: “If we can share a shelf, we can share a cause.” The gesture was intended as an open invitation to Parle Products to join the campaign, which was focused on allyship and visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In response, Parle Monaco acknowledged the invitation via a social media post that read: “Dear Britannia, Happy to help you with this initiative. We at Parle have been proudly serving India’s diversity not just for one month, but every month, everyday.” Parle’s acceptance paved the way for the release of the co-branded Flavours of Equality pack.

The resulting pack combines a selection of Britannia’s Good Day cookies—Cashew, Butter, Pista Badam, Choco Chip, and Fruit & Nut—with Parle Monaco’s well-known salty biscuits. The packaging, wrapped in rainbow colours, represents a symbolic gesture of unity and shared commitment to representation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Siddharth Gupta, General Manager – Marketing at Britannia Industries, said, “Britannia Good Day has stood for inclusivity, whether it's reimagining our cookie design to celebrate every unique smile, to raising awareness about cleft conditions. With the Flavours of Equality pack, we’re taking another step forward. It’s a gesture to show that allyship can begin with something as simple as making space. We thank Parle Monaco for accepting our invitation and The Humsafar Trust for being a guiding partner in shaping this initiative with the right sensitivity and purpose. Brands have a role to play in creating space for representation, and we’re proud to stand for that.”

Vivek Raj Anand, CEO of The Humsafar Trust, said, “At The Humsafar Trust, we have always believed that real change begins when communities, institutions, and brands come together with sincerity. Britannia’s partnership with us was a bold step in showing what allyship can look like in action, and we are thrilled to see that Parle has also joined this journey. This collaboration is not just a celebration of Pride Month; it’s a commitment to standing with the LGBTQIA+ community every day, in ways that are visible, meaningful, and lasting.”

Sandeep Patwardhan, Senior Vice President at Enormous, added, “Inclusivity is no longer merely a need of the hour, it must become a way of life. This belief has been the driving force behind our thinking and approach. As a market leader, Britannia is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in advancing this crucial narrative, not just by speaking about inclusivity, but by actively embodying it as a way of life.”

As part of the initiative, Britannia Good Day is contributing to all Sahyog LGBTQIA+ clinics operated by The Humsafar Trust for a period of one year. The Flavours of Equality pack is available in limited quantities through Flipkart Minutes in Bengaluru and Mumbai.