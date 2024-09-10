Britannia 50-50 urges consumers to design its next biscuit shape

New Delhi: Britannia 50-50 is inviting snack lovers across the country to participate in its latest initiative, the 'Britannia 50-50 Chief Selector' campaign. This contest is to create the next biscuit shape.

The campaign is conceptualised by Schbang. The film features Ravi Shastri in a digital avatar where he is in a high-tech lab, conversing with scientists and brainstorming the next big biscuit shape—but he’s counting on the consumers, to come up with the most creative ideas!

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia, said, "At Britannia, we believe in the power of consumer collaboration. The 'Britannia 50-50 Chief Selector Campaign' reflects our commitment to innovation by involving consumers in designing the next biscuit shape, deepening our connection with them. Ravi Shastri’s role as Chief Selector brings a unique blend of insight and charisma, aligning perfectly with the energy of Britannia 50-50. The creative team at Schbang has brilliantly captured this dynamic, ensuring the campaign sets a new benchmark in interactive product development. We are eager to see the incredible designs our consumers will bring to life."

Shastri said, "Partnering with Britannia 50-50 has been an absolute delight. The 'Britannia 50-50 Chief Selector Campaign' is a brilliant example of how the brand engages its audience by involving them in the creative process. Britannia is doing fantastic work in connecting with snack lovers across the country, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey, helping in selecting the next biscuit shape."

Harshil Karia, Founder and MD, Schbang, said, ”The biscuit world has been confined to a limited selection of shapes for far too long and it was time to break free from the ordinary. With Britannia 50-50 Chief Selector, we empowered consumers to become the architects of the future, shaping the next generation of biscuits. Our platform gave them the power to design their dream biscuit, turning snack time into a creative playground. Schbang is proud to have been at the forefront of this innovative campaign, leveraging technology and creativity to create a truly engaging experience for biscuit lovers."

Sohil Karia, Chief Design & Technology Director, Schbang, said, “Our team at Schbang pushed the boundaries of technology to create a platform that seamlessly blends AI and human creativity. Our AI powered scoring algorithm not only evaluates biscuit designs but also rewards innovation and uniqueness. By combining technology with a touch of human ingenuity, we've created a groundbreaking experience that's sure to inspire a new era of unique biscuit shapes.”