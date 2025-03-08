Brands push for real change on Women's Day

New Delhi: International Women's Day has arrived, and brands are making their voices heard. Across the globe, powerful campaigns are celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality. From moving tributes to innovative initiatives, companies are using this moment to inspire, connect, and demand change. Here's a glimpse at the campaigns shaping the conversation.

Mahindra shifts the focus with ‘SheIsOnTheRise’ campaign

Mahindra Rise and Schbang’s ‘SheIsOnTheRise ’ campaign shifts the focus to the women who show up, support, and make a difference in big and small ways. The campaign film features Gul Panag and draws an analogy between the moon and the stars. While the moon gets all the attention, it’s the countless stars that light up the night, just as everyday women brighten our lives quietly and consistently. Furthermore, Mahindra Rise has launched an AI-powered microsite where anyone can create a personalised thank-you poster for the women who impact their lives.

‘The Durex Blocker’

This Women’s Day, Durex is taking a stand with the ‘The Durex Blocker’—a bold, action-driven initiative to combat online harassment by blocking those who engage in it. No warnings. No algorithms. Just real women ensuring that if you can’t respect boundaries, you don’t belong to our community. Aligned with the theme of International Women’s Day, “For ALL Women: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” ‘The Durex Blocker,’ is a step towards fostering safer digital spaces where respect and consent are non-negotiable. The campaign kicks off with a hard-hitting film, spotlighting real messages women receive just for engaging with Durex online. Women can now submit screenshots of harassment, and Durex’s moderation team—led by real women—will personally block and restrict offenders. Over time, Durex will track the impact of ‘The Durex Blocker’, showcasing how brands can actively shape safer digital spaces, not just moderate them, urging other brands to join in.

Organic Tattva’s ‘Woh Ghar Se Nikalti Hai Ghar Banane’ campaign

Organic Tattva’s ‘Woh Ghar Se Nikalti Hai Ghar Banane’ campaign aims to recognise women across various walks of life who are building homes both in their professional lives and within their own families. The campaign, a montage, showcases women in different roles, emphasising that no matter the nature of their work, each woman is tirelessly contributing towards creating a better home and a better world. The campaign has been conceptualised and delivered by Maximus Collabs, an advertising agency.

Godrej Microwave Ovens’s role reversal: #AManCan campaign

The Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group has launched its new #AManCan campaign - a happy home initiative aimed at encouraging the adoption of household chores like cooking as a life skill by men. Under this initiative, Godrej Microwave Ovens has published a cookbook, available on Amazon, titled A ManCan Cookbook.’ It features a curated selection of microwave oven recipes. The idea is conceptualised by Adfactors PR, and the video is produced by VISCOMM 360 Communications.

Muthoot FinCorp returns with Superwoman Series 2 to save the day

Muthoot FinCorp, the flagship company of the Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), has relaunched the Muthoot FinCorp Superwoman Series 2. The series aims to honour and empower women entrepreneurs, focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With the series, a Coffee Table Book capturing stories of 30 women entrepreneurs across 12 states from the first series is also released.

Through open entries, viewers and users can participate in the series by sharing stories about women entrepreneurs in their neighbourhood through this link: https://rb.gy/js07i9. Participants can also share stories to publicrelations@muthoot.com, comment on Muthoot FinCorp social media platforms or visit any of the branches of Muthoot FinCorp across India. The last date to send the entries is March 2025. Muthoot FinCorp will recognise these Superwomen with tokens of appreciation and certificates.

Britannia Marie Gold imagines Avani Lekhara’s incredible feat at The Paris Games

Talented & Britannia Marie Gold honours two-time Gold Medal Winner Avani Lekhara with a Marie Gold biscuit pack etched with winning shots from Avani Lekhara’s gold medal performance. Each Britannia Marie Gold biscuit in the pack has been meticulously reengineered, morphing itself to precisely mirror the dimensions of Avani's target from her triumphant performance at the Paris 2024 Games. Going one step further, every biscuit in the pack is also intricately etched with the exact position of Avani's historic winning shots. This redesign transcends mere tribute, allowing every Indian to comprehend the extraordinary skill required to strike a target of such diminutive proportions from a distance of 10 meters.

IndusInd Bank’s #DropTheLabel

IndusInd Bank, in collaboration with VISA, launched its Women’s Day campaign, #DropTheLabel, encouraging women to break free from societal labels that often limit their potential. The campaign talks about the various challenges that women professionals face, such as being tagged with stereotypes, which can create barriers to their growth and success. At the heart of the campaign is an inspiring film featuring Tania Sachdev, a renowned chess player who holds the title of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. In this video, she talks about the various labels that she has been given over a period of time and how she has transformed those stereotypes into stellar achievements.

IndiaBonds.com’s Women’s Day campaign

Embracing the spirit of “For every woman who cannot, we have a woman who can,” the video highlights the invaluable contributions of women in the workplace, showcasing how they have broken barriers in finance, tech, and leadership—shaping the future of finance through bold decisions and innovation.

CXXO’s campaign tackles gender bias through AI

Kalaari Capital is raising an important conversation around gender biases with a thought-provoking new campaign from CXXO. CXXO has created a video that reveals how gender perceptions are formed—and how they endure. Through a visual narrative, the film aims to expose the gap between perception and reality. AI, often considered rational and unbiased, mirrors the stereotypes ingrained in society. When prompted with images of engineers, gamers, and architects, AI generates visuals of men. Yet, data tells a different story— women make up nearly half of the talent pool in these fields.

Qubo’s campaign looks into ‘Women are bad drivers’ accusations

Qubo, a Hero Group company, has launched a campaign addressing the bias faced by women on roads. The brand, providing a range of dashcams, presents them as unbiased witnesses to every journey. Through its recent digital film, released on Instagram and YouTube, Qubo shares a perspective into the challenges women drivers face on the road – often accompanied with stereotypes such as ‘Galti toh lady driver ki hi hogi.’ The conversation shifts from personal anecdotes to a question: ‘Bina proof ke ilzaam kyun?’ (Why blame without evidence?). The brand builds on its #NoArgumentsOnlyEvidence narrative around its dashcams.

Motilal Oswal AMC’s campaign asserts growing financial literacy among women

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) has launched a campaign that highlights women's growing participation and expertise in investments.

The campaign, through its narrative, shows that stereotypes are broken and highlights how women are making informed financial decisions and are as equally well-versed in financial strategies, SIP investments, and market trends as men.

