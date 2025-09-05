Brands light up Kerala’s Onam with films, music and festive flair

New Delhi: Every year, when the smell of fresh flowers fills the air and families come together for the grand Onam festival, Kerala lights up with the colours, sounds, and joy of Onam. The festival is not only about traditions like pookkalams, vallamkali, and folk dances, but also about the happiness of being together. Brands also join in the celebrations, blending their ideas with the spirit of the season. This year, they have shared films full of family memories, food with a festive twist, music, community activities, and many creative ways of celebrating. Together, these campaigns show how Onam continues to inspire stories of culture, tradition, and connection.

Parle-G marks Onam with film highlighting Kerala’s traditions and togetherness

Parle Products has released a new Onam campaign reflecting the festival’s emphasis on family, tradition, and shared happiness. The film follows a family returning to their roots, showing how celebrations such as creating a pookkalam, preparing an Onasadya, and playing traditional games reinforce cultural bonds. Developed by Thought Blurb Communications, the campaign seeks to present Onam as a celebration of belonging and collective joy within Malayali households.

South Indian Bank presents Onam story of togetherness

South Indian Bank has released an Onam film emphasising relationships and cultural connections. The narrative encourages Malayalis, wherever they are, to return home for the festival, portraying celebrations as opportunities to reinforce togetherness and belonging. With roots in Kerala and a presence across India, the bank presents itself as a community where customers are part of enduring relationships. The film was written and produced by Aiswarya Suresh and directed by Brijith Bkv of First Picture Show Company, capturing the story in a highly authentic manner.

Casio India’s showcases family bonds through the gift of time

Casio India has released its Onam campaign centred on the theme of family ties and the significance of time. The film portrays a mother welcoming her daughter during her first Onam and gifting her a Casio watch to mark the occasion, presenting it as a gesture of love and continuity. The featured model has been designed in India, reflecting local tastes and preferences. Created by Film Your Film Studios and directed by Gaurav Kumar, the production seeks to capture the festival’s spirit with authenticity and emotional depth.

Quaker blends oats into Kerala’s Onam feast with local recipes

Quaker has introduced a regional initiative, Onam Mahoatsavam, showcasing how oats can be incorporated into Kerala’s festive dishes. The campaign features chefs and food enthusiasts preparing recipes such as Avial and Payasam with oats, alongside local flavours including coconut, jaggery, curry leaves, and spices.

Chef Ranjith Elavoor leads the project, travelling through 14 districts of Kerala to highlight iconic dishes and the stories behind them. The recipes have been shared through Quaker India’s digital platforms, aiming to present oats as an adaptable ingredient within traditional Onam meals.

Wonderla’s Onam campaign mixes local dialects with music and dance

Wonderla Holidays marked Onam with a campaign combining outdoor activations and digital engagement across Kerala. Large hoardings and metro pillars were reimagined with greetings written in the distinct dialects of Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, turning billboards into local conversations.

Alongside this, Wonderla released an Onam anthem and a hook-step challenge on Instagram and Spotify, inviting audiences to celebrate through music and dance. The campaign was conceptualised and executed largely in-house, seeking to capture Kerala’s festive spirit both on the streets and online.

Duroflex launches limited-edition Onam mattress with film and community initiatives

Duroflex has marked Onam with the launch of a limited-edition Energise mattress in Kerala, designed with Arctic Ice Fabric Technology for a cooler sleep experience. The launch was supported by a brand film depicting a mother-daughter story centred on the theme of rest and festive giving.

As part of its celebrations, Duroflex also shared personalised AI-generated Onam greetings featuring actress Amala Paul, extending the experience to both dealers and consumers. In addition, the company participated in local cultural and sporting events, including supporting the Punnamada Boat Club at the Nehru Trophy Boat Race and sponsoring the Alleppey Beach Run 2025.

Social Panga, AMD Onam film explores how AI bridges traditions and connections

Social Panga and AMD have collaborated on a digital Onam film that blends cultural storytelling with technology. Inspired by the belief that King Mahabali visits his people each year, the film presents a contemporary interpretation of how artificial intelligence can help overcome language barriers and bring people closer during celebrations.

Produced by The Yellow Shutter, the film integrates AMD’s AI tools, including Microsoft CoCreator, to show how technology can enhance cultural expression rather than exist apart from it.

Nutella brings festive twist to Onam celebrations in Kochi

Nutella organised a festive event in Kochi, Experience Sadhya with Nutella, which combined Kerala’s Onam traditions with contemporary culinary twists. The gathering brought together local influencers for a celebration featuring cultural performances, interactive activities, and a Nutella-themed setting complete with a branded pookalam and décor.

The highlight of the event was a live cooking session where traditional Kerala desserts such as Coconut Laddoo, Coconut Barfi, and Payasam were reimagined with Nutella. The dishes were served alongside a traditional Sadhya meal, presenting a fusion of cultural heritage and modern indulgence.

Zomato recasts Onam chant to celebrate Kerala’s spirit of togetherness

Zomato has released an Onam campaign that reimagines Kerala’s traditional chant “Arpo Irro Irro Irro” as “Arpo Hero Hero Hero.” The film highlights everyday acts of teamwork and unity, drawing parallels with the shared effort that defines the festival.

The visuals feature Vallamkali (snake boat race) rowers, Vadamvali (tug-of-war) teams, and Chendamelam (drummers), all of which symbolise Kerala’s cultural identity and the power of collective spirit. Through these depictions, the campaign places emphasis on togetherness rather than individual achievement.

PNB MetLife and BIG FM Mark Onam in Kerala with community activities

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company, in partnership with BIG FM, is celebrating Onam with a programme of cultural activities across Kerala. Running from 26 August to 5 September, the BIG Maveli initiative includes interactive events at the company’s seven key branches in the state and is expected to reach over one million people.

A branded Onam van is travelling across Kerala, offering families the chance to meet Maveli, take part in contests, and share festive wishes. The events are designed to reflect Onam traditions while encouraging community participation.

AMFI brings Onam spirit to Kerala with boat race and airport installation

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), under its Mutual Funds Sahi Hai initiative, is celebrating Onam in Kerala with large-scale festive activations blending tradition and technology.

At Cochin International Airport, a life-sized 3D boat installation has been set up against an animated LED backdrop showcasing landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Eiffel Tower, and Statue of Liberty. Travellers can step into the boat, select their preferred dream destination, and capture images that symbolise aspirations and journeys.

In addition to the airport activation, AMFI is also participating in the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, aligning its outreach with one of Kerala’s most recognised cultural events.