Brands celebrate many shades of fatherhood with emotion, humour and reflection

New Delhi: This Father’s Day, Indian brands have gone beyond clichés to present a nuanced celebration of fatherhood through emotional tributes, gentle humour, and thoughtful reflections on the evolving role of dads.

From Dettol’s push for shared parenting to Shemaroo’s quiet ode to everyday sacrifices, campaigns across sectors have captured the silent strength, quirky habits, and unspoken love of fathers.

Whether through short films, digital activations, or social experiments, these initiatives aim to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level, reminding them that fatherhood, in all its forms, is worth recognising and cherishing.

Here's a round-up of some of the most notable campaigns this year.

Conceptualised by Leo India, Dettol has launched its Father’s Day campaign titled #DadsCanToo, encouraging shared parenting and greater involvement from fathers in everyday baby care. The initiative highlights the disparity in caregiving roles and aims to equip new dads with confidence and hygiene tools, particularly through the use of Dettol Antiseptic Liquid.

Grounded in insights that suggest mothers are only biologically required for a small fraction of parenting tasks, the campaign advocates that baby care should not be limited by gender norms. It features a digital film showing fathers transitioning from hesitation to confident caretakers and is supported by Dettol’s message of enabling protection and partnership at home.

Watch the campaign film:

Canara HSBC Life Insurance highlights everyday heroism of fathers in new social media film

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has launched a social media campaign ahead of Father’s Day, featuring a short film that captures the quiet strength of fathers through a series of relatable everyday moments. From confronting household fears to shielding children from accidents, the film portrays the often-unspoken ways in which fathers act as protectors.

The narrative culminates in a subtle brand integration, showing the father checking his life insurance policy through the company’s app, reinforcing his commitment to securing his child’s future.

Watch the campaign film:

Arvind pays tribute to quiet strength of fatherhood in ‘Unspoken Love’ campaign

Arvind Limited has launched a Father’s Day campaign titled Unspoken Love, celebrating the emotional yet understated bond between fathers and sons. The film captures shared moments across life stages, such as graduations and weddings, where gestures, rather than words, convey deep affection. Each memory is subtly woven with Arvind’s garments, symbolising the brand’s role in familial milestones.

Pranav Dave, Chief Business Officer, Knits and Retail, said the campaign reflects Arvind’s belief that true legacy lies in passing down values and quiet expressions of love, just as their clothing is passed down through generations.

Conceptualised by Togglehead Studios, the video positions Arvind apparel as a timeless thread connecting generations.

Watch the campaign film:

Equentis encourages fathers to invest in life’s true returns with Father’s Day campaign

Equentis Wealth Advisory has launched a Father’s Day campaign titled Smart Father, Smarter Investor, urging fathers to look beyond financial markets and invest meaningfully in their children’s lives. The campaign centres on the idea that true returns come not just from SIPs and equities, but from time and presence.

The digital film flips the workplace dynamic, showing children taking over their fathers’ office roles, highlighting the value of being present for life’s milestones. Equentis builds on research indicating that while many Indian fathers are actively involved in parenting, fewer have structured financial plans aligned with their children’s future goals.

Watch the campaign film:

Atlys celebrates punctual Indian dads in humorous Father’s Day film

Visa platform Atlys has launched a Father’s Day campaign spotlighting the legendary punctuality of Indian fathers. The digital film humorously compares a father’s obsession with being on time to Atlys’ own meticulous approach to visa processing.

Opening with a scene where a dad wakes up before his alarm, dresses hours before schedule, and keeps documents in near-ritualistic order, the film highlights the contrast between his calm and his family’s last-minute frenzy. The campaign’s closing line — “Indian dads are 100% on time. Atlys is only 99.2% of the way there” — underscores the brand’s positioning with a playful twist.

The ad was created in-house and uses meme-style visuals to capture the quirks of Indian fatherhood, aiming to resonate with viewers through familiarity and humour.

Watch the campaign films:

Instamart’s Father’s Day film digs into the emotional weight of Dad’s wallet

Instamart’s Father’s Day digital film takes a humorous yet heartfelt look at a familiar household relic, the father’s wallet. Told through the voice of a witty teenage son, the narrative flips the phrase “papa ka batua” to “batue ka papa”, portraying the wallet not just as an object, but as a character symbolic of dad’s nostalgia, quirks, and long-held habits.

Packed with expired cards, old letters, metro tokens, and memories, the overstuffed wallet becomes a lens through which the father-son dynamic is explored. The film ends with the son ordering a new wallet via Instamart, delivering a light, emotional punch about renewal and thoughtful gestures.

With its campaign tagline “Papa ki purani sampatti chhurwao, apne daddy wapas pao”, Instamart leans into the sentimentality of everyday objects, while promoting its quick delivery service through the ‘Daddy Deals’ initiative.

Watch the campaign film:

SBI General Insurance reflects on fatherly wisdom with a timeless “No”

SBI General Insurance marked Father's Day with a digital film that traces the emotional arc of a father’s protective “No” across generations. The video blends humour and nostalgia to depict how this familiar word—often seen as denial—carries layers of care, discipline, and long-term wisdom.

The narrative culminates in a contemporary moment, where a father who once said “No” now agrees to his adult children’s request for health insurance—symbolising trust, understanding, and acceptance. The shift from resistance to reassurance mirrors how both parenting and protection evolve over time.

Watch the campaign film:

HealthOK campaign recognises fathers who rarely pause

In its Father’s Day campaign, Mankind Pharma’s HealthOK brand spotlighted the relentless commitment of Indian fathers through a digital tribute titled HealthOK Heroes. The initiative highlights how fathers, often juggling multiple roles, push through exhaustion to care for their families without ever slowing down.

Targeting vegetarian consumers, the campaign draws attention to HealthOK’s 100% vegetarian multivitamin tablets, positioned as a nutritional support for fathers who rarely prioritise their own health. The brand also expanded its messaging to include HealthOK Multivitamin Gummies for kids, framing children’s well-being as part of the broader family health equation.

Watch the campaign film:

Niva Bupa Health’s Father’s Day campaign urges dads to safeguard their own health

In its Father's Day initiative, Niva Bupa Health Insurance launched the #World’sMostResponsibleDad campaign, spotlighting the often-overlooked need for fathers to prioritise their own health. Based on internal consumer insights, the campaign highlights that only around 20% of fathers currently hold a health insurance policy, despite playing a central role in family care and wellbeing.The campaign also featured a collaboration with author and influencer Durjoy Dutta to reach younger fathers online.

To drive awareness, Niva Bupa partnered with Blinkit to distribute specially designed greeting cards in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Mumbai, targeting buyers of baby-related products. Each card included a playful checklist encouraging fathers to assess their responsibilities, including whether they’ve secured health coverage.

Watch the campaign film:

Oberoi Realty highlights everyday bonds in AI-led Father's Day film

Oberoi Realty marked Father’s Day with a digital film that reflects on the quiet, everyday moments between fathers and children. Titled “From the first game to the biggest win, Dads are there for it all,” the AI-generated video features scenes of familial warmth, children running through gardens, laughing by the pool, or bonding over a game, all set within the brand’s residential communities.

Rather than focusing solely on the occasion, the campaign draws attention to the role that physical spaces play in nurturing connection. With an original poem as narration, the film presents architecture not just as shelter, but as a facilitator of memory, belonging, and intergenerational bonds.

Watch the campaign film:

Myntra celebrates dad fashion with quirky ‘Father’s Drip’ campaign

Myntra puts a humorous spin on Father’s Day gifting with its campaign ‘Invest in FDs, Father’s Drip’, revamping dad-style through a retro-styled film and curated fashion store. The ad playfully critiques vintage fashion choices—from outdated polos to socks with sandals—before transforming them with Myntra’s trendy picks. Anchored by a 90s-inspired makeover narrative, the campaign highlights the brand’s gifting store as the go-to destination for stylish, thoughtful surprises for dads everywhere.

Watch the campaign film:

CARS24 uses parking spaces to deliver a subtle Father's Day reminder

This Father’s Day, CARS24 ditched conventional emotional ads for a quiet yet pointed activation. In Delhi and Bengaluru, the brand reserved parking spots with signs reading: “Reserved. For the car you should have gifted your dad.” The move highlighted how many Indian fathers continue to drive outdated vehicles without ever asking for an upgrade.

By choosing physical parking lots over digital billboards, the campaign aimed to provoke reflection rather than push offers. “Everyone’s too busy upgrading their own life. Meanwhile, dad is still reverse parking without sensors,” said CARS24 Co-founder & CMO Gajendra Jangid.

Shemaroo’s #UnderHisUmbrella campaign celebrates Fathers’ silent sacrifices

Shemaroo Entertainment has released a poignant Father’s Day campaign titled #UnderHisUmbrella, paying tribute to the often-unspoken acts of care and sacrifice by fathers. The film features a touching scene where a father steps out from under an umbrella to keep his wife and daughter dry—serving as a metaphor for the selfless protection fathers provide.

The campaign emphasises emotional resonance over grand celebration, aiming to stir quiet recognition of the subtle, everyday ways fathers offer support. Executives at Shemaroo described the initiative as an extension of the brand’s storytelling legacy, reflecting Indian family values and honouring paternal strength that often goes unnoticed.

Watch the campaign film: