BrandMusiq crafts sonic identity for Jio BP

Delhi: BrandMusiq has announced the creation of the sonic identity for Jio BP, a brand formed from the partnership of: India’s Jio from Reliance and British Petroleum (BP).

HC Mehta, CEO of Jio BP, said, “The Mogo will build on the core emotions of empathy, dynamism, and innovation, while expressing the confidence in leadership in the mobility solutions market. The sonic identity will become a valuable trademark overtime. It will reinforce trust and inspire loyalty among customers.”

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, shared insights into the development of the sonic strategy for Jio BP: “It was truly a privilege to create the sonic identity for Jio BP. We recognized the fact that it was the coming together of two giants, India’s very own Jio from Reliance and the global leader, BP. The Sonic Identity created by BrandMusiq was very optimistic and future-forward even while building in the core emotions of empathy and caring. The sonic graph of the longer MOGOSCAPE®️ expressed the scale, stature, and the soft power of the brand, while the Mogo or ‘musical logo’ summarised the confidence of a leader.”