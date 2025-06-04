BRANDED creates new visual identity for Coca-Cola India’s Charged, launches mascot ‘The Wolf’

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India has introduced a new brand identity for its drink Charged, with a redesigned look and the launch of a mascot called The Wolf. The refresh was developed by the design and branding agency BRANDED.

The Wolf, unveiled as part of the latest season of the campaign “Mind Charged, Body Charged,” appeared alongside the return of Aamir Khan’s Cave Man character. Since its debut, the mascot has been positioned as a representation of physical energy and mental sharpness—traits the brand seeks to associate with the beverage.

BRANDED was tasked with redesigning Charged’s visual identity. The agency created The Wolf to align with the brand’s stated ethos. Featuring high-contrast colours and sharp details, the design was intended to reflect the product’s focus on alertness and vitality.

“In a category that’s all adrenaline and attitude, we knew we had to create something that hits instantly. The wolf isn’t just a mascot, it’s a mindset,” said Ankur Rander, Founder & CEO at BRANDED.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours (India & Southwest Asia) at The Coca-Cola Company, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new packaging, which is bold, sharp, and unstoppable, perfectly reflecting the character of the drink.”

The refreshed look, including new typography and prominent packaging design, is currently being rolled out across retail stores, digital platforms, and event spaces.