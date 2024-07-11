Bournvita captures joys of playing in the sun with ‘D for Dreams’

Delhi: Bournvita has collaborated with Rahul Dravid for their new campaign, ‘D for Dreams.’

The 'D for Dreams' campaign aims to encourage children to spend more time in the sunlight, a natural and vital source of Vitamin D, while brushing up their cricket skills with the help of none other than Rahul Dravid.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President, Marketing, Mondelez India, expressed, “We are thrilled to partner with cricket icon Rahul Dravid for the D for Dreams campaign. As a brand that’s always advocated holistic development, we believe this engaging experience will help kids and parents work in the same direction with more ease and a lot more excitement as they learn different strokes from the legend first-hand.”

Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar – Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, “Bournvita has always partnered with parents to give the best for kids. With growing Vitamin D deficiency from lack of outdoor play, we needed to give kids a strong reason to keep down devices and step outside. And what better reason than the opportunity to live the dream of getting trained by a legend? Bournvita D for Dreams made Rahul Dravid the personal trainer of millions of kids with the use of highly advanced AI. Our ECD, Akshay Seth's idea, lets kids use time in the sun as currency to get personalised training from Rahul Dravid. Activated by AI, this campaign will help kids achieve Vitamin D sufficiency and become champions of tomorrow.”

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India, said, “For the DForDreams initiative, our goal is to encourage parents to support our cause by leveraging personalized communications and immersive experiences. We are advancing the brand’s 'Vitamin D ki Taakat' proposition with some unique platform partnerships like NoBrokerHood and enhance credibility by onboarding faces like Ajinkya Rahane and mom influencers to motivate parents to encourage their kids to play outside and develop their cricket skills.”