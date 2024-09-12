Borosil captures aesthetics of serving simple meals right

Delhi: Borosil Glass Lunch Boxes have launched a campaign in collaboration with Sideways. The campaign aims to focus on how Borosil lunch boxes can transform the simplest meals into something special.

The ad contrasts the experience of two office employees who bring the same dish—Karela Sabzi—for lunch. While one employee uses a regular plastic container, the other packs his meal in a Borosil Glass Lunch Box. Their boss reacts with disgust when seeing the Karela in the plastic box but is filled with excitement and enthusiasm when seeing the same dish in the Borosil lunch box.

Barnali Shankar (AVP-Marketing, Borosil), said, “At Borosil, we believe that every meal can be special, whether it’s a simple sandwich or a home cooked feast. With our glass lunch boxes, we aim to elevate that experience- keeping food fresh, delicious and ready to enjoy anywhere. This campaign with Sideways truly captures the essence of how the simplest meals turn into special moments with Borosil.”

Abhijit Avasthi (Founder, Sideways), said, "Food is not just about taste, but about presentation and experience. We wanted to show in a playful way how Borosil Glass Lunch Boxes can elevate even the most ordinary dishes. It’s not just a lunch box, it’s a way to make your food look and feel better."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxs_olgQ1Uo

Client: Borosil

Shreevar Kheruka- Managing Director

Priyanka Kheruka-Chief Digital Marketing Officer

Rituraj Sharma - President-Consumer Products

Barnali Shankar- AVP-Marketing

Ritesh Sachdeva- Vice President- Consumerware

Ankita Singh- Sr. Manager, Content Marketing

Sonali Gore- Head - Creative

Agency:Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal

Creative Team: Sameer Sojwal & Nilay Moonje

Misht Srivastava, Viraj Nandivadekar, Ajay Narsimhan, Shashank Mestry, Hemant Harjani

Account Management: Vanita D’Mello , Suraj Das, Farzaad Dastoor

Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Madhav Joshi, Amatulla Mukadam

Production House: Tubelight Films

Director - Prashant Issar (Sippi)

Executive Producer - Ruchi Shah

DOP - Sejal Shah