Boomer and Bumrah turn boos into cheers with bubble swag

New Delhi: Mars Wrigley India has launched a new campaign for its gum brand Boomer, featuring Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The television commercial (TVC), set during a cricket match, aims to reintroduce bubble-blowing as a symbol of confidence and individuality among younger audiences.

In the ad, Bumrah is shown fielding near the boundary when a group of fans begins to boo him. He responds by chewing a piece of Boomer gum and blowing a bubble, prompting the crowd to shift from jeers to cheers, chanting “BOOOOOOO-MRAHH... BUMRAH.” The moment is designed to illustrate how the act of blowing a bubble is positioned as a gesture of cool-headed swagger.

Nikhil Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley, said, “Boomer has always been at the forefront of India’s gum culture. For decades, we’ve set the trends from being the first to make bubble-blowing cool to now redefining it for a new generation. This campaign is about reclaiming that legacy and reminding Gen-Z that confidence isn’t about being loud; sometimes, it’s as simple as the swag you get from chewing a gum.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, added, “Boomer is an iconic brand with an iconic chant. This was our opportunity to give both the brand and the chant a new attitude with Boomer Bubblegum. And who better to be the face of all this than Bumrah or should I say Boom-rah.”

Watch the campaign films: