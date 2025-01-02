BookMyShow makes holiday leave requests and New Year plans entertaining

New Delhi: Run Frenzy, a creative agency and production house, has teamed up with BookMyShow to develop a year-end campaign to close 2024 on a celebratory note.

BookMyShow tapped into the relatable festive year-end spirit with its cheeky new campaign, ‘You Make the Excuse, We’ll Make the Plan’, blending humour with a fun cue to prioritise what truly matters - spending quality time with loved ones and embracing the joy of celebration.

The campaign unfolds through two videos, each capturing a different perspective of this seasonal hustle. The first film offers a glimpse into the employee’s world, where absurdly imaginative excuses take centre stage as team members scramble to justify their much-needed break - all because they’ve already scored tickets to their favourite entertainment experiences on BookMyShow. From celebrating a cousin’s goldfish’s first birthday to the mountains are calling, the humour-filled script taps into the worldwide longing for a much-needed break.

The second, flips the narrative to the boss’s point of view, showcasing their confusion and amusement as a flurry of questionable leave applications flood their inbox. As the hilarity peaks, the boss, overwhelmed by the contagious holiday spirit, ends up drafting their own out-of-office email, titled ‘Finding my Inner Peace’, choosing to join in on the festivities themselves.

This witty take on the seasonal tug-of-war is designed to spark a think-feel-do reaction. It invites users to embrace the humour of relatable workplace moments, relish the festive spirit and take action by booking their festive plans on BookMyShow before it’s too late!

Aanya Jain, Co- Founder, Run Frenzy, said, “It was fantastic to be involved from the very beginning of this campaign, strategising it from a seed of an idea to bringing it to life with two films, images and the key communication tagline. Teaming up with BookMyShow to conceptualise and execute the campaign while staying true to BookMyShow’s message has been incredibly rewarding, especially connecting with people in such a fun, relatable way.”

Meghna Sahgal, Co-Founder, Run Frenzy added, “This campaign was exciting from the ground up. It’s always special to see an initial idea take shape, and even more rewarding to witness the final result. The campaign has been incredibly fulfilling, especially seeing the positive reaction it received.”

