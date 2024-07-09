Bombay Shaving Company urges to ‘Be Sensi’ with Shantanu Deshpande

New Delhi: Bombay Shaving Company has launched a new campaign video for its Sensi Smart 3 Razor – “Be Sensi.”

The campaign highlights the benefits of its Sensi Smart 3 razor for first-time and early shavers. In the video, Bombay Shaving Company’s Founder and CEO, Shantanu Deshpande is seen making an appearance as a firefighter, leading the “Sensi Brigade” and rescuing a young man who is in extreme discomfort caused by using a ‘Razor that Burns.’

Deshpande provides the shaver with Sensitive on Skin Shaves, the Sensi Smart 3 (with Aloe Lubricating strip) .

Shot in a contemporary style, with exaggerated quirk, the film aims to communicate the advanced benefits of the Sensi Smart 3 razor.

Conceptualised by the Mumbai-based marketing and advertising agency Sideways, the campaign aims to strengthen its reach through a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy across both online and offline channels.

Commenting on the same, Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing office, Bombay Shaving Company said, “As a consumer-focused Indian brand deeply rooted in developing products that are designed for Indian Skin and hair removal needs, we felt that it was necessary to provide an accessible and affordable solution (without compromising on best-in-class system razor experience) to young shavers who fear that shaving would lead to razor burns that would hurt their skin. While current brands in the category encourage shaver to upgrade to better razors at an extra price, we saw an opportunity to address this concern head on with a Sensitive on Skin and Smartly priced razor. This Sensi Smart 3 razor is a 3 blade system razor with an Aloe lubricating strip that’s Sensitive on Skin, available at just Rs 99, and provides bes in class shaving experience. This product has exceeded our initial expectations, and the feedback and reviews have been great. With these consumer first principles, and robust marketing initiatives, we are excited to make the Sensi Razor portfolio even stronger in the coming months.”