Bold Care dedicates September to men’s sexual health

New Delhi: Bold Care launched new campaign #Sextember, dedicating the month of September to men’s sexual wellness. This campaign aims to spread awareness about men’s sexual wellness across the country with multiple activities lined up in the whole month of September.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, expressed his enthusiasm and said, "At Bold Care, we're proud to be the 'unofficial' intimacy ally for millions of men across India. 'Sextember' is our way of celebrating all Indian men and helping them be bold, empowered, and informed. This campaign is more than just fun; it's a commitment to making September the biggest month for awareness around men's sexual health and wellness. We're excited to take this journey forward and own the month of Sextember with activities that resonate with our mission."