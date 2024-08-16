Bobbi Brown celebrates comfort of being #InMySkin

New Delhi: Bobbi Brown has launched her #InMySkin campaign, a celebration of authenticity and self-expression through the art of beauty. This initiative showcases the brand's latest innovation: the Weightless Skin Foundation.

The campaign features an array of women, each unveiling their personal beauty narratives. Bollywood star Tara Sutaria explores how beauty serves as a medium for self-expression and self-assurance.

Makeup artist Nikki DeRoest, as she nears 40, shares her evolving perspective on beauty, while New York artist Karina Milan underscores the crucial need for LGBTQIA representation in the beauty realm.

Harlem's own Jessica Smalls, a skin cancer survivor, reflects on how her battle with illness has redefined her view of beauty. Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez champions the celebration of natural beauty, particularly for women over 50.

Through the #InMySkin campaign, Bobbi Brown aspires to empower individuals to fully embrace their authentic selves, inviting them to share their own beauty stories while experiencing the transformative benefits of their new foundation.

Since its debut in India as an Estée Lauder brand in 2013, Bobbi Brown has collaborated with Tara Sutaria, who has been a brand ambassador since 2019 and was named skincare ambassador in 2022.