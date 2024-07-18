boAt x Zepto brings together Jordan, Voldemort and Marshmallow

Delhi: boAt and Zepto have partnered with an aim to deliver audio experiences to doorsteps in 10 minutes.

To celebrate the partnership, boAt and Zepto have created a film featuring pop culture doppelgängers. These characters are interestingly depicted sitting in a boat, being pulled around the city by a Zepto delivery partner. The film is a compilation of interactions between these characters, with periodic zoom-outs revealing the Zepto rider’s efforts.

Complementing the film, X saw a “BoatOnRoads” trending at No. 1 along with a series of outdoor billboards that address everyday scenarios with a twist, highlighting boAt's features as solutions.

“Partnering with Zepto is a natural fit for boAt,” said boAt spokesperson. “We share a common goal of delighting customers with innovation and convenience. By offering boAt’s incredible audio products on the quick commerce platform, we’re bringing joy and entertainment to people’s lives in just 10 minutes.”

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer, Zepto, added, “This collaboration with boAt aligns perfectly with our mission to bring the best products to our customers in the quickest possible time. We are excited to combine our delivery speed with boAt’s superior audio quality, creating a seamless and delightful experience for our users.”