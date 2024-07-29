boAt teams up with Marvel for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie

Delhi: boAt has announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment for the movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

To mark this collaboration, boAt has launched the exclusive Deadpool Edition Airdopes Alpha, available on Flipkart and the boAt website. This launch coincides with boAt’s marketing campaign, "Go Crazy."

The campaign kicks off with a twist as boAt's co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta, discovers his car vandalised by his own marketing team, inspired by his directive to "Go Crazy for the campaign."

The campaign features three videos starring personalities: Indian actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor, Tajikistani playback singer, boxer, and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, and Indian actor and producer Mukesh Rishi, known as Bulla.

In the first video, Rishi (Bulla) unboxes the Airdopes Alpha Deadpool edition in his rhyming style. The second video showcases Rozik boxing in the ring, competing for the coveted Airdopes Alpha. In the third video, Kapoor promotes the limited edition Airdopes Alpha in his character style.

The campaign extends offline with contextual posters placed along select Metro Lines of the DMRC metro.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Marvel’s 'Deadpool and Wolverine' movie. This perfectly aligns with our brand's commitment to creativity and innovation. We look forward to delivering a blend of humor and superior audio quality to our customers through this exciting campaign and product."

