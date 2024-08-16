boAt teams up with Gulshan Grover to blackmail brothers to give better gifts

Delhi: boAt has presented the "Blackmail Brother Academy" (BBA), led by Kabira, played by Bollywood Bad Man Gulshan Grover from the film #HeraPheri.

The campaign aims to tap into the sentiment sisters feel each Raksha Bandhan: the anticipation of receiving the perfect gift from their brothers. However, reality often includes presents like a box of chocolates or the pervasive shagun ka lifafa.

This year, boAt and the Gulshan Grover aim to change that narrative with a Blackmailing Course designed for sisters.

In a dark, dramatic tone reminiscent of his villainous roles, Kabira delivers a blackmail tutorial. This piece-to-camera tutorial is a masterclass in persuasive blackmail, where Kabira teaches sisters how to leverage their secrets to secure better gifts from their brothers. Enhanced with overlay effects and visuals, the film culminates in a call-to-action urging sisters to demand boAt products as their Rakhi gifts this year.

boAt employed AI technology through its microsite called BH.AI to create blackmail messages from the Blackmailer Professor. In these videos, Kabira will address brothers by name, warning them that a secret shared by their sister will be revealed unless they buy her a boAt product.

"Ye course complete karne se har devi ko prasad milega aur apka bhaiya babu se zyada aapka dhyan rakhenge." ("ये कोर्स पूरा करने से हर देवी को प्रसाद मिलेगा और आपका भैया बाबू से ज्यादा आपका ध्यान रखेंगे।").

Aman Gupta, CMO and co-founder of boAt, said, "A playful twist on Raksha Bandhan, our Blackmail Brother Academy is all about making this festive season fun and memorable. We're thrilled to have the legendary Gulshan Grover, the OG Bad Man, lead this campaign and bring smiles to countless siblings across the country.”

Blackmail your brother link: http://www.bondwithboat.com/