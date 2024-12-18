boAt partners with music maestros to promote Nirvana Ion ANC Pro and Airdopes 800 HiDef

New Delhi: boAt has launched its latest marketing campaign focused on the LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) technology.

The campaign highlights two of boAt’s latest products: the Nirvana Ion ANC Pro and Airdopes 800 HiDef—designed to deliver an unparalleled audio experience for music lovers.

The campaign aims to establish the LDAC technology as a game-changer in audio quality, providing crystal-clear, high-resolution sound over Bluetooth.

Through this initiative, boAt strengthens its brand image as a leader in technological innovation, while connecting with music enthusiasts who crave authentic, studio-quality sound.

The LDAC technology, a high-resolution audio codec, ensures that every detail of a track is preserved, making it ideal for audiophiles and music creators alike.

To showcase the power of LDAC and its transformative effect on music, boAt has teamed up with some of India’s most celebrated artists. The campaign features renowned rapper Yung Raja, hip-hop producer Sez on the Beat, Grammy-nominated vocalist Shilpa Rao, and legendary fusion band Indian Ocean. These creative icons bring their musical genius to life, demonstrating how LDAC enhances their artistic process and delivers an immersive listening experience for their fans.

Yung Raja (Rapper): Fusing Tamil and English, Yung Raja is a voice for today’s dynamic, youthful audience, and his unique sound reflects the power of LDAC to bring diverse music genres to life.

Sez on the Beat (Music Producer): A pioneer in India’s burgeoning hip-hop scene, Sez embodies cutting-edge sound innovation, showcasing LDAC’s ability to capture every beat and sound detail.

Shilpa Rao (Musician): With her emotive, versatile voice, Shilpa Rao’s partnership with boAt reflects her commitment to bridging traditional and contemporary music, offering her audience an audio experience like never before.

Indian Ocean (Fusion Band): Known for their eclectic fusion of sounds, Indian Ocean pioneers a musical journey that resonates across generations. Their collaboration with boAt highlights how LDAC technology elevates their music to new heights of precision and clarity.

boAt spokesperson said, “The partnership with these iconic artists underscores boAt’s commitment to artistic authenticity and technological advancement, offering listeners an unrivalled audio experience, whether they’re in the studio or simply enjoying music at home. This collaboration aims to inspire listeners to experience music in its purest form—immersive, precise, and powerful.”