boAt and Swiggy Instamart take over Veer Pahariya’s hook step in new campaign

New Delhi: boAt has announced a partnership with Swiggy Instamart for Holi this year.

In their latest campaign, boAt and Swiggy Instamart use actor Veer Pahariya’s Rang hook step. The video features a Holi party, where Pahariya is constantly nudged by friends and strangers to perform his move.

A waiter serving thandai, an elderly couple making a reel, and others join the trend. When a friend tries to feed Pahariya gujiya and misses while doing the step, Pahariya hopes to change his situation.

boAt speakers are then ordered through Swiggy Instamart to change the mood.

A boAt spokesperson said, “Holi without music is like colours without vibrance. With boAt’s powerful audio and Swiggy Instamart’s quick delivery, we’re ensuring that every Holi party gets the ultimate sound experience instantly.”

Watch the campaign here: