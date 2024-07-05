boAt and Shruti Hassan blend retro with contemporary sensibilities

Delhi: boAt has partnered with actress and singer Shruti Haasan to launch the all-new Bassheads 122 ANC wired earphones.

This partnership celebrates the resurgence of the 90s fashion era, a trend where styles are making a comeback with a modern twist.

The campaign, titled "Bass ReWired," captures the essence of this revival. It highlights the return of wired earphones as a fashion statement, alongside other popular trends from the 90s like baseball shirts, leather pants and miniskirts.

"I'm excited to collaborate with boAt for the launch of the Bassheads 122 ANC," remarked Haasan. "The 90s era is making a strong comeback, and I admire how these earphones blend classic wired functionality with exceptional sound quality. They offer a perfect way to relive the nostalgia of that period while embracing contemporary trends."

A spokesperson from boAt commented, "Shruti Haasan epitomises modern versatility and perfectly embodies the spirit of Bass ReWired. Known for her talent and trendsetting style, Shruti resonates deeply with our campaign, seamlessly bridging vintage vibes with a touch of modern flair."