boAt and Blinkit deliver Diwali cheer with standup comic Maheep Singh

New Delhi: This Diwali, boAt has partnered with Blinkit to deliver audio gear at consumers’ doorsteps in just 10 minutes.

The development has been announced through a new ad campaign featuring the stand-up comedian Maheep Singh.

The campaign centres around a lighthearted ad film, where Maheep Singh's signature humour shines as he demonstrates the ease of getting your boAt products delivered by Blinkit.

The ad is packed with nods to his popular catchphrase, “Mummy Kaisi Hai?”, and subtle Easter eggs, like the house number ‘98,’ which pays tribute to one of his iconic jokes.

"We're excited to collaborate with Blinkit to make this Diwali extra special. With their lightning-fast delivery, you can now enjoy boAt's immersive sound experience wherever you are. It's the perfect way to elevate your festive celebrations and create unforgettable memories," said a boAt spokesperson.

Rahul Paul, Creative Director at Blinkit, added, “Teaming up with boAt just in time for Diwali is a fantastic opportunity to serve our customers in unique ways. We’re solving key festive needs, from gifts to party essentials, combining Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery with boAt’s stellar audio products.”