Blum silences squeaking furniture in latest campaign

New Delhi: Blum India has launched a new ad campaign focusing on real-life furniture struggles and how their quality fittings can put an end to long-standing problems.

The campaign features three ads focusing on Blum's core products: hinges, lift-up systems, and drawer systems.

Nadeem Patni, Managing Director, Blum India, said, "While our business primarily targets B2B customers, end consumers are at the heart of everything we do at Blum. We wanted a new campaign that could appeal to a broader audience, particularly everyday furniture users. While communicating about the convenience of using our fittings remained the central message, we were determined to put it across with a touch of humour."

Filmmaker Bauddhayan Mukherji, aka Buddy, said, "When Patni and Neelam from Blum India suggested the humour route, I was pleasantly surprised. It meant we needed a cracker of a campaign. This set of films for Blum are those rare ones where everything just falls in place. Hope the viewers love the films as much as we did while making them."

The ad campaign is live on the brand’s official YouTube channel and Instagram.

Watch the campaign films: