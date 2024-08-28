Blue Tribe with Anushka and Kohli highlight benefits of no maida Soya Chaap

Delhi: Blue Tribe has announced the launch of its latest ad campaign featuring celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The new campaign aims to highlight the benefits of incorporating plant-based options into daily meals, with a focus on the brand's latest product— no maida Soya Chaap.

Speaking about the campaign, Kohli shared, "We are thrilled to present this plant-based food innovation that helps bring a crowd favourite like soya chaap in a high protein, hygienic form that is also affordable and convenient."

Sharma added, “We are happy to see Blue Tribe begin this new chapter where they have come up with tasty and familiar plant-based products like soya chaap with better nutritional profiles and in affordable and convenient packs.”

Sandeep Singh, founder of Blue Tribe, said, “We are thrilled to launch Soya chaap, we have already started getting positive response to these products which underscores the market’s need for a trustworthy and hygienic alternative.”

The campaign was rolled out across multiple platforms, including YouTube ads and social media, starting August 27, 2024.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_KN_LJiNUG/