Blue Star comes to rescue Virat Kohli in new Garmi Ki Chhutti campaign

New Delhi: VML India, has partnered with Blue Star to launch the third season of its"Garmi Ki Chhutti" campaign.

The brand has partnered with cricketer Virat Kohli for the campaign.

The campaign features Kohli in four distinct TVCs, each showcasing scenarios where Blue Star ACs beat the heat.

"After two successful campaigns featuring Blue Star versus heat characters, we wanted to elevate the concept while ensuring it remained memorable," said Girish Hingorani, Vice-President – Marketing (Cooling and Purification Appliances) and Corporate Communications, Blue Star. "The new campaign highlights multiple ‘Garmi’ characters in various scenarios succumbing to the superior cooling of Blue Star Air Conditioners, with Kohli playing a central role.”

"Our task was to leverage the 'Garmi Ki Chhutti' concept and integrate Virat Kohli in a more active way," said Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India. "The campaign stays true to the essence of what made the previous seasons successful, particularly with respect to the tone, characters, and themes, but shown in a more fun way.”

The "Garmi Ki Chhutti" campaign will run across television and digital platforms as well as outdoor installations.

Watch the ad films: