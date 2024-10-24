BLS International promotes doorstep biometric service in its latest campaign

New Delhi: BLS International, an online visa application centre, has launched its latest ad campaign, "Unlock your Spain Visa at Home," which introduces the convenience of doorstep visa services for travellers in India.

The ad campaign tells a story of a young working woman inviting her parents to Spain, addressing their concerns about the visa process. She explains that with BLS International, applying for a visa can be done easily, with two service options available: the premium lounge at the BLS Centre or the doorstep service. The doorstep service option, in particular, brings the mobile biometrics team to the applicant’s doorstep.

The campaign aims to make the visa application process seamless and accessible for those planning trips to Spain, whether for leisure, family visits, education, or business. By bringing biometric services directly to applicants' homes, BLS eliminates long queues and travel to visa centres.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, said, "Our mission has always been to simplify visa processes and make international travel more accessible. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to highlight how our doorstep visa services bring a new level of convenience to applicants across India. We understand that time is precious, and our Mobile Biometrics service is designed to offer flexibility and ease, allowing people to focus on the excitement of their travel plans rather than administrative formalities."

The campaign film: