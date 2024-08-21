Blackberrys’s TechPro helps Ruturaj Gaikwad’s ‘stretch’ his limits

Gurgaon: Blackberrys has launched its TechPro Collection, in collaboration with cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad.



“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Blackberrys on the TechPro Collection, which I wholeheartedly endorse,” said Gaikwad. “What stands out to me is the perfect blend of stretchability and wrinkle resistance in each garment, allowing me to excel both on and off the field. I encourage all Indian men to explore the TechPro Collection at Blackberrys stores or online at Blackberrys.com and experience the freedom to Keep Rising!”

Nitin Mohan, Co-Founder and Director of Blackberrys, added, “We are excited to launch our TechPro Collection in collaboration with Ruturaj Gaikwad. This partnership underscores our commitment to offering Indian men clothing that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Ruturaj’s dynamic presence and authenticity align perfectly with our brand values, making him an ideal partner to introduce the TechPro Collection.”