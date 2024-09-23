BL Agro captures hearty mother-daughter conversation over groceries

New Delhi: BL Agro launched a new television commercial (TVC) for Nourish Pulses. The TVC was premiered on the opening day of World Food India 2024 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi by Chirag Paswan, Minister of MoFPI.

The TVC is conceptualised and produced by Leads Brand Connect, a creative agency headquartered in Noida.

The advertisement opens with an exchange between a mother, played by actress Himani Shivpuri and daughter. As the mother unpacks groceries, she reprimands her daughter for not bringing containers to store the pulses. The daughter explains that containers aren’t necessary because Nourish Pulses come in zipper-lock packaging.

Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director of BL Agro, commented on the new TVC, saying, “We wanted to bring a shift in the brand image of Nourish and make it stand out - for the superior quality and the practical convenience. Our special zipper-lock packaging ensures that pulses stay fresh without the need for additional storage. It’s a smart and practical solution for today’s busy households.”

Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director of Leads Brand Connect, and the creative force behind the TVC, commented on the vision for the campaign, “Consumers are becoming more conscious about what they eat, and Nourish Pulses fit perfectly into that mindset. Our goal was to create an ad that presented the same. We wanted it to connect with the audience on a personal level. So, we conceptualised a relatable story that highlighted how Nourish Pulses deliver convenience, quality, and nutrition—all at an affordable price. The packaging innovation is at the heart of this message, and we’re proud to have brought that vision to life for BL Agro.”