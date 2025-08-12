BirlaNu Pipes launches campaign promising leakproof peace of mind

New Delhi: BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes, part of the CKA Birla Group, has introduced a new marketing campaign focused on the brand’s promise of “Infinite peace of mind with BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes.” The campaign addresses the common issue of leakage in plumbing systems and positions BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes as a solution to reliability concerns.

The creative work for the campaign was developed by DDB Mudra, with media planning and buying managed by Madison.

The campaign emphasises BirlaNu’s technology and product range, which includes over 20 categories such as CPVC, uPVC, SWR, Silent, Underground Drainage, Foamcore, Pressure, Column, Casing, HDPE, MDPE, Gas, Electrofusion Fittings, and Water Tanks. Central to the brand’s leakproof assurance is its TruFiT Technology, which ensures precise alignment between pipes and fittings, resulting in leakproof joints.

Peeyush Bachlaus, Chief Marketing Officer of BirlaNu, stated, “This campaign captures what truly differentiates us, the promise of leakproof performance and the trust our customers place in the Birla name every day. With leakage being a frustrating and recurring concern for consumers, the campaign presents the solution in a loving manner using a conversation between two kids. At BirlaNu, we are engineering peace of mind by combining precision-led innovation with sustainable design and rigorous quality. This campaign is our commitment to connect more meaningfully with consumers not just by solving a key problem but by shaping expectations for future water management solutions.”

The campaign’s narrative features two children using a pipe to share secrets, symbolising the product’s integrity and leakproof qualities. This storytelling technique is intended to build an emotional connection with the audience and position BirlaNu as a reliable and distinct brand in the category.

Arun Kumar Magoo, Chief Business Officer, Pipes at BirlaNu, said, “At BirlaNu, innovation is at the core of everything we do - from engineering excellence to sustainable practices. BirlaNu’s proprietary TruFiT Technology is a manufacturing approach that integrates advanced mould design and precision pipe extrusion to ensure a superior, leak-proof joint between pipes and fittings.”

The campaign is being implemented through a combination of television, OTT, digital, outdoor, and below-the-line activations to reach audiences across both urban and rural areas.

Watch the campaign films: