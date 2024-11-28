Birla Group's ECE Elevators promises smooth journeys in 4 new ad films

New Delhi: ECE Elevators, a division of the Birla Group, has unveiled its latest advertising campaign, consisting of four short films that showcase the brand’s commitment to providing comfort, sustainability, zero breakdown, and aesthetics to elevate consumer experiences.

The campaign takes a humorous approach to reflect how ECE Elevators guarantees smooth rides in life’s every journey with its wide range of smart, safe, and sustainable elevators.

The campaign takes viewers through four distinct stories that highlight the brand’s key offerings with witty, relatable situations with surprise endings. Each of the films highlights one key aspect of ECE Elevators: smooth ride, long life, zero breakdown, and beautiful aesthetics, narrating slice-of-life stories in an engaging and disruptive way.

The first film features a skilled waiter balancing multiple glasses as he smoothly glides between floors in an ECE elevator, highlighting ride comfort and stability.

The second film portrays ECE Elevators as the most preferred asset for investment for long-term peace through a quirky narrative.

The third film presents a humorous take on a romantic relationship to convey that ECE Elevators can promise zero lift breakdowns, but not that of hearts.

The fourth film tells the story of an artist who is so engaged in painting the portrait of a woman that he is completely oblivious to the annoyance of the passengers waiting outside.

The campaign is executed by BEI Confluence in partnership with Framera Productions.

"Our goal with these new films is to rekindle the legacy of ECE while making it relevant and memorable for today’s generation," shared Anita Dobhal, Marketing Head of ECE Elevators.

"By focusing on innovative storytelling that resonates with Gen Z and future buyers, we’re building brand awareness and educating the public on essential elevator etiquette in a fresh, engaging way. It’s about celebrating our iconic past, i.e., “Bhool Na Jana,” while inspiring the modern audience to connect with the quality, safety, and excellence ECE Elevators stands for." she added.

Rumpa Gupta, Associate VP, BEI Confluence, added, “Working on this campaign was about capturing ECE Elevators’ core strengths while keeping the storytelling fun and engaging. Each film delivers a key message in a way that speaks directly to both commercial and residential customers."

Adding to this, Devraj Roy, Creative Director, BEI Confluence, mentioned, "The elevator industry is a low involvement category, and most of the communication follows the same pattern. We wanted to break the monotony and lend a fresh feel to the overall campaign by communicating the brand’s smart features in a more relatable way, to increase engagement and shareability with the new-gen audience.”

Out of the four films, two are now live.