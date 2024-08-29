Birla Estates with Vicky Kaushal gives ‘Real Advise’ on real estate

Delhi: Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries, launched "Real Advice," a campaign to raise awareness and educate Indian audiences on the Real Estate sector.

The campaign features a series of short films, a microsite and digital content addressing common real estate challenges and questions that many people encounter, featuring Vicky Kaushal.

The content of conversation includes the home buying process, real estate terminologies, insights on interiors and more. With this campaign, Birla Estates aims to empower viewers with the knowledge while also promoting greater understanding and clarity within the Real Estate space.

K T Jithendran, MD and CEO of Birla Estates, remarked, "At Birla Estates, our core values are built on a customer-first approach, where transparency, trust, and integrity are paramount. This campaign reflects our commitment to these principles, aiming to empower our customers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. As the real estate sector continues to thrive, with more and more people investing in their dream homes, initiatives like 'Real Advice with Vicky Kaushal' play a crucial role ensuring that buyers feel well-supported and informed throughout their journey.”

Anitha Krishnan, Head - Marketing at Birla Estates commented saying, "The intent of the ‘Real Advice' campaign, is to empower the consumer with the power of knowledge and information. We intent to do this with a holistic approach through microsite with blogs, podcasts, chatbot, as well as the films. We’ve created a seamless ecosystem where real estate knowledge is always within reach and the intent is to keep evolving this. This initiative not only reflects our customer-first approach but also introduces a fresh way to engage with the evolving world of real estate.”

Agency Name: The Script Room