Bikano’s latest campaign captures everyday chaos with humour

New Delhi: Bikano, a snack brand in India, has launched a new campaign titled Dil Ki Mano, Enjoy Bikano, using light-hearted storytelling to reflect how its products are interwoven with everyday situations. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Grapes Worldwide.

The narrative unfolds across a set of films that build on moments of daily chaos and drama, often turning them into exaggerated, humorous episodes. In one sequence, office employees who are handed a meagre bonus shift their attention entirely to the snack options available instead.

In another, a boy narrowly escapes death while on a ride with Yamraj, after reaching out for a dropped snack. The campaign also includes a timid skydiver who jumps out of a plane not for the thrill but for a Bikano snack, and a film set where the crew chooses to eat the snacks rather than wait for an actor taking his time to prepare.

By portraying these scenarios, the campaign presents Bikano as a presence in unexpected and unconventional circumstances, playing on the idea of small, relatable moments becoming larger-than-life through humour. The concept of Dil Ki Mano, Enjoy Bikano rests on converting ordinary events into instances of “madness,” establishing a narrative that frames the brand not simply as a product but as a cultural cue that resonates with audiences.

Watch the campaign films: