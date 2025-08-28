0

Ad Craft

Bikano’s latest campaign captures everyday chaos with humour

Conceptualised by Grapes Worldwide, the campaign uses exaggerated everyday situations to portray humour in chaos and highlight the role of snacking moments

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Bikano, a snack brand in India, has launched a new campaign titled Dil Ki Mano, Enjoy Bikano, using light-hearted storytelling to reflect how its products are interwoven with everyday situations. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Grapes Worldwide.

The narrative unfolds across a set of films that build on moments of daily chaos and drama, often turning them into exaggerated, humorous episodes. In one sequence, office employees who are handed a meagre bonus shift their attention entirely to the snack options available instead. 

In another, a boy narrowly escapes death while on a ride with Yamraj, after reaching out for a dropped snack. The campaign also includes a timid skydiver who jumps out of a plane not for the thrill but for a Bikano snack, and a film set where the crew chooses to eat the snacks rather than wait for an actor taking his time to prepare.

By portraying these scenarios, the campaign presents Bikano as a presence in unexpected and unconventional circumstances, playing on the idea of small, relatable moments becoming larger-than-life through humour. The concept of Dil Ki Mano, Enjoy Bikano rests on converting ordinary events into instances of “madness,” establishing a narrative that frames the brand not simply as a product but as a cultural cue that resonates with audiences.

Watch the campaign films:

