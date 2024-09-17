BigMuscles and Nora Fatehi believe ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles'

Delhi: BigMuscles Nutrition has named Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi as its new brand ambassador. Fatehi’s onboarding was announced alongside the launch of a campaign titled ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’, which aims to encourage everyone to chase their fitness goals through a physical workout routine.

A music video, directed by Filmmaker-Director Farah Khan, has also been released as part of the campaign, wherein Fatehi can be seen hustling it out in a gym, showcasing the efforts that go behind her on-screen persona.

BigMuscles Nutrition Founder Suhel Vats while sharing his thoughts on the development, “Nora Fatehi is one of the most iconic figures in the Indian entertainment industry, who personifies individual fitness while inspiring millions to chase their health and fitness goals. We are elated that along with cricketing icon Hardik Pandya, multi-talented Nora Fatehi is endorsing BigMuscles’ mission of aiding the nutritional needs of fitness enthusiasts across the country. Nora as our new brand face perfectly syncs with our ethos of supporting individuals who strive to achieve remarkable fitness growth. The ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’ campaign further aims at conveying a message that nothing can be achieved without hard work.”

Fatehi too echoed the sentiments saying, “BigMuscles has over the decades emerged as the biggest powerhouse in the fitness and wellness domain, and I am really excited to be a part of their inspiring journey. Fitness and hard work have been the basic principles of my life and this association gives me an opportunity to amplify the message of ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’ to all my fans and the ever-growing fitness enthusiast community. I am hopeful that this fruitful partnership would go a long way.”

The Farah Khan-directed 1-minute video, featuring Fatehi and released as part of the association, has been designed by Ogilvy India. It promotes BigMuscles' flagship product Premium Gold Whey Protein. The announcement comes less than a year after BigMuscles Nutrition signed cricketer Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for its wide array of nutritional supplements.